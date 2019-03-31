Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in IOK in less than 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD: Another Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Srinagar on Sunday morning. He is the second Indian soldier who committed suicide in less than twenty-four hours.

425 soldiers of ‘demoralised’ army of India in occupied-Kashmir, while suppressing freedom movement of Kashmiris, have committed suicide since 2017 till date.

The deceased soldier was identified as Ramphul Meena and he was associated with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

A police officer said that the soldier Meena shot himself with his service rifle inside his camp at Sericulture Office in Solina area of Srinagar while he was on duty.

“He was immediately taken to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 425 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Saturday morning, an ITBP officer identified as Sub Inspector Chander Mani G Coy also ended his life in a similar manner at Town Hall Kunzer in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district. —NNI