U.S. women’s fight for fairness puts soccer World Cup in focus

While some sporting brands used International Women’s Day to launch their Women’s World Cup team kits, lawyers representing the world-champion U.S. team were on their way to a California courthouse to file a landmark lawsuit that would rock the sport.

Instructed by the 28 members of the women’s national team, they filed a suit accusing the U.S. Soccer Federation of gender discrimination, alleging that it pays them less than their male counterparts.

“As players, we deserved to be paid equally for our work, regardless of our gender,” star striker Alex Morgan said in a statement, but as she is well aware, deserving such treatment and actually getting it are two very different things.

Female players in other countries have endured often humiliating public squabbles before, and the American lawsuit marks a new front in the battle for equality with the World Cup in France less than three months away.

“They sacrifice their whole lives to play for their country, they’re together and play more games than the men’s team and they’ve been more successful,” Ireland striker Stephanie Roche told Reuters.

“They are more like a club team in some ways, they play that many games. I think they have proven that they are equal, they have brought success and therefore have every right to demand equality,” she added.

Roche, who scored a spectacular goal that was nominated for FIFA’s Puskas award in 2014 and ultimately came second to James Rodriguez, was part of the Irish team that revealed how female players were forced to change in toilets as they sought to resolve a dispute with the Football Association of Ireland.

Such disputes are not new – Denmark’s dream of making it to the World Cup effectively died when they boycotted a 2017 game against Sweden during a dispute with their football association.

That decision led to a points deduction which cost them the chance of winning their qualifying group, and they lost a playoff to the Netherlands.