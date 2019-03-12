UAE announce long-term residential visas

Web Desk: The UAE cabinet on Monday approved the regulatory framework for insurance of five and 10-year UAE residence visas to certain categories of applicants, report Gulf News.

The news has been announced on Twitter by his Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He announced that the regulatory framework to start issuing long-term residence permits for investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and specialized talents in now in place.

Departments in the UAE will now start receiving applications.

“The UAE has been and will remain a destination for talents… and a land to fulfill the dreams of all pioneers”, Shaikh Mohammad added in the tweet, as part of his announcements following a cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Palace in the capital on Monday.

We also adopted the framework of long-term visas for investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and professional talents. The UAE’s residency departments will start receiving applications. The UAE will remain a global incubator for talents and a permanent destination for pioneers. pic.twitter.com/IL7U2aVApt — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 11, 2019

In the meeting chaired by Shaikh Mohammad, the cabinet also approved a National Space Strategy 2030 for the country – with projects in space research, science, manufacturing, servicing and testing.

The National Space Strategy 2030 constitutes one of the pillars of the regulatory framework for the space sector in the country which consists of four components: National Space Policy, Space Sector Law, Space Regulations, and National Space Strategy. pic.twitter.com/bXEvveTw62 — UAEGov (@uaegov) March 11, 2019