UAE crown prince sending Urdu, Hindi message to Imran, Modi

Web Desk: UAE is one of the countries that was making peace effort to ease Pak-India tension. His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan called up Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi after the LoC air strike.

Crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and two PMs exchanged talks separately. The prince stressed on the importance behind dealing with these worrying development and working towards easing tensions between the two countries, prioritizing dialogue and communication between the parties.

He ensured that the UAE’s will is to support positive relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The calls came after Khan announced the release of captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan, who is now back in India. But, the same day after the calls, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted messages of peace and dialogue between India and Pakistan in Hindi and Urdu, urging both sides to de-escalate the situation.