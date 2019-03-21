UAE deports man for celebrating New Zealand mosque incident

Web Desk: The Christchurch mosque shootings killed at least 50 people in what is considered as one of New Zealand’s darkest day.

A company in the United Arab Emirates said, “An employee was fired and deported after he allegedly celebrated the mosque shooting, Reuters reported.

At least seven Indians were also killed in the ghastly attack that took place on March 15. One of the gunmen had even attached a camera to his rifle and posted the attack live on social media. Following the mass shooting, four people including three men and one woman were taken into custody.

Security company Transguard said in a statement to Reuters, “Over the weekend, a Transguard employee made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

The company’s Managing Director Greg Ward said that the organisation had a zero-tolerance policy for ‘inappropriate use of social media’ which is why the employee was immediately turned over to the authorities.

Transguard, an Emirates Group brand, did not disclose the alleged comments. The name, nationality, and position of the employee were also not disclosed.