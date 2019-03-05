Unseen pictures of Shehryar Munawar’s engagement

Web Desk: Another heart-throb Shehryar Munawar has been loved by millions since the start of his career. He got engaged this Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

He got engaged to a doctor and not much has been disclosed about her yet.

Check out the pictures.

Sheheryar Munawwar with his fiance Hala Soomro on their engagement day.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this new chapter in their lives!

The actor’s latest film Parey Hut Love will be released this year where is starring opposite Maya Ali and Ahmed Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas.