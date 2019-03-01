Unveiling ceremony of PSL 4 Trophy held in Karachi stadium today

A ceremony to unveil PSL Trophy was held at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

Captains of both the finalist teams, Sarfraz Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators and Darren Sammy of Peshawar Zalmi lifted the trophy and posed for the media.

Later, addressing a news conference, Darren Sammy said that PSL is one of the best leagues of the world.

He specially mentioned the enthusiasm of the crowd in Pakistan and welcomed the cricket lovers in such a big numbers.

Captain of the Quetta Gladiators, Sarfaraz Ahmed hoped that next edition of PSL would be played in Pakis