US embassy revises visa fees, validity for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of the United States of America in Pakistan Tuesday announced certain revisions in the fees and validity period of different visa categories for Pakistani citizens.

According to a public notice issued by the embassy, with effect from January 21, an additional fee will be charged for H (Temporary Work Visa), I (Journalist and Media Visa), L (Intercompany Transfer Visa), and R (Religious Worker Visa) visas.

The additional fee would be charged for the said categories only if the visa application is approved and must be paid at the Embassy Islamabad or Consulate General Karachi prior to visa issuance.

The embassy would charge $32 for I Visas and $38 for H, L and R Visa categories.

Moreover the embassy has also announced to decrease the validity periods of the visas including three months for I visas, 12 months each for H, L and R visas.

The statement said during a recent worldwide review, the Department of State noted discrepancies between the US visa regime and the visa regimes of many countries, including Pakistan.

The United States was required by US law on January 21, to reduce the visa validity and increase the visa fees to match Pakistan’s practices for similar visa categories.—APP