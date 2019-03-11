US Newspaper listed Imran for peace prize

Web Desk: The newspaper of United State, Christian Science Monitor has placed Prime Minister Imran Khan on a starting list of world leaders who standout to win this year’s Peace Prize.

The newspaper took the decision in the wake of PM’s leadership in de-escalating the recent tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama incident in Occupied Kashmir.

The monitor wrote, “Perhaps the biggest surprise in peaceful leadership – and most critical to the world – is Imran Khan”.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in listed for opening doors to North Korea and seeking peaceful engagement aimed at denuclearizing of the Korean peninsula.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was also included for signing a peace pact with Eritrea and freeing political prisoners, as well as Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, who became interim president with the support of the National Assembly to bring about peaceful change in the Latin American country.