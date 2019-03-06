US plays pivotal diplomatic role in reducing Pak-India tension: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the recent tension between Pakistan and India is reducing, which is a positive development.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan has increased the diplomatic efforts and decided to send back its High Commissioner to New Delhi after consultations.

The Foreign Minister said the United States played a pivotal diplomatic role in the current situation to reduce the tension.

He thanked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for playing an active role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India. He said foreign ministers of China, Russia, Turkey, UAE and Jordan also played a significant role in reducing tension between the two countries.

To a question, he said a Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi to sort out modalities in connection with Kartarpur Corridor.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to conduct country’s foreign policy in honour, dignity, national interest and as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

He was addressing the National Conference on Pakistan-China Economic Cooperation: Next Level, organized by China-Pakistan Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said dialogue and exchange of views are imperative to address all issues to achieve the goal of peace and tranquility of the region.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and friendship between the two countries is based on shared values. He said both the countries are positive factor of peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister said the recent successful visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan is a testament of growing international confidence on our country. He said we are also collaborating with our foreign partners to exploit the real potential of Pakistan.