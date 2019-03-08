US stocks open lower after weak jobs data

New York: Wall Street stocks opened solidly lower Friday following a dismal employment report showing the US added just 20,000 jobs last month.

About three minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,284.61, a drop of 0.7 percent from Thursday’s close.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 2,727.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.0 percent to 7,347.93.

The early losses put the market on track for its fifth straight day of declines. US stocks surged about 20 percent between late December and late February. —AFP