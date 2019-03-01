US stocks rise but Tesla retreats

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose solidly in early trading Friday, shaking off a series of lackluster sessions in a strong start to the month of March.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,132.82, up 0.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.8 percent, rising to 2,807.32, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 7,589.89.

Analysts attributed Friday’s strong start to an infusion of new investor funds that was likely held until the start of a new month.

US stocks had stayed close to flat all week as investors awaited further developments on the US-China trade talks. While a trade agreement appears likely at this point, it is still not a done deal.

Among individual companies, Tesla Motors sank 5.1 percent as it unveiled a version of the Model 3 sedan at $35,000, a price that the company has long promised.

However, Chief Executive Elon Musk said he did not expect the company to turn a profit in the first quarter, an acknowledgement that revived worries over Tesla’s profitability.

Gap surged 17.3 percent after announcing plans to split the retailer into two companies, with Old Navy going as a free-standing company and Gap, Banana Republic and other brands combined into an unnamed “NewCo.” —AFP