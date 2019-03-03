US think tank declares Indian claims of strike in Pakistan as baseless

WASHINGTON: US think tank on Sunday while endorsing Pakistan’s stance, declared Indian claims of strike in Pakistan on February 26 as baseless.

American think tank Atlantic Council’s digital forensic research lab exposed India’s hollow claims through satellite images.

The comparison of satellite images from February 25 to February 27 proved that Indian jets failed to destroy any building.

The think tank further endorsing Pakistan’s stance said that Indian jets released payload in haste while escaping which fell in a jungle near Balakot that damaged several pine trees.

The Atlantic Council’s research mark shielding also proved through the viral photograph that Indian jets dropped Israel-made SPICE-2000 precision-guided munitions (PGM).

The report further stated, “Satellite imagery did not suggest that any damage was inflicted to nearby buildings. Vegetation and low imagery resolution could hypothetically obscure structural damage, but this remains highly improbably.”

On February 26, Indian warplanes carried out air strikes inside Balakot on what New Delhi alleged were militant camps. Islamabad denied any such camps existed. On Wednesday, Pakistan retaliated with its own aerial mission.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told a news conference claiming that the strikes had killed a “large number” of militants, including commanders, and had avoided civilian casualties.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the strikes caused no casualties. He tweeted that Pakistani jets were scrambled and forced the Indian planes to make a “hasty withdrawal”, dropping their payload in an open area.

He said Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.

On February 27, in a response to Indian Line of Control (LoC) violation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had destroyed two Indian fighter jets. The wreckage of one aircraft fell in Central Kashmir’s Budgam while the other’s in Pakistan territory. Two of the pilots have been killed in the incident.

The ISPR Director General said that Pakistan Air Force engaged six targets from across the Line of Control in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pak armed forces have capability, will, resolve, people backing and all resources. But being a responsible state, we decided that we will not aim any military target. We also wanted to ensure that no human loss or collateral damage is done during our engaging the targets.

On February 20, Imran Khan addressed the nation in a video message and said India alleged Pakistan without any evidence. The premier told India to leave its “judge, jury and execution” approach.

He said, “War is easy to start but difficult to end as it does not remain in human hands afterwards. It is not a sane approach to start a war.”

He said Pakistan has no benefit in conducting such operations, especially when Islamabad was planning to sign historic deals with Saudi Arabia upon the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Only a fool would do such a thing to sabotage the visit of the crown prince. Pakistan is going towards stability and fighting against terrorism,” he added. —NNI