Venezuela’s Guaido calls for nationwide march on Caracas

Caracas: Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday announced a nationwide march on Caracas as thousands of people took to the capital’s streets to crank up the pressure on beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro.

Brandishing a loud speaker, Guaido told thousands of supporters he would embark on a tour of the country before leading a nationwide march on the capital.

“Once we’ve finished the tour, the organization in every state, we’ll announce the date when all together we’ll come to Caracas,” said the 35-year-old leader of the legislature, who is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries.

“Miraflores, Miraflores!” chanted Guaido’s supporters in response, a reference to the presidential palace currently occupied by Maduro.

Guaido threatened to call on outside intervention “when the time comes,” pointing to the constitution, which authorizes “the use of a Venezuelan military mission abroad, or foreigners inside the country.”

“Intervention, intervention!” cried his supporters.

“All the options are on the table,” added the National Assembly president, using a phrase employed by US President Donald Trump, who has consistently refused to rule out a military intervention in Venezuela. —AFP