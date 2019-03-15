Video: Husband gets hit by a truck while testing wife’s love

Web Desk: If you love someone, you prefer to spend more time with that one.

But this man went to another level to test his wife’s love for him. He stood in the middle of a busy road at night and despite his wife’s attempts to pull him, he got hit by a speeding truck.

The shocking incident happened on the streets of Lishui in East China’s Zhejiang Province. According to LadBible, the husband later admitted, “I wanted to know whether she really loved me.”

A traffic camera captured the moment, where the husband and wife were fighting. The husband’s surname is Pan and his wife’s surname is Zhou.

It can be seen in the footage that husband Pan standing in the middle of the busy road while his wife tries to pull him back. He shakes her off as the cars race past them, but after some time a speeding truck comes and hits Pan. His wife runs over to check on him and calls an ambulance.