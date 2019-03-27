Video: Man smashes Rs 4.6 crore of Lamborghini

Web Desk: This is a perfect metaphor for draining all your money down the drain. A video went viral on social media in which a car driver smashed his Lamborghini Huracan Performante sports car.

In the video, which is creating quite the stir on the internet, a driver can be seen driving the Rs 4,63,39,209 (£250,000) sports car at its launch event to show off to a crowd of admirers.

However, as soon as he drives off his brand new car, which was less than even a minute, he loses control and smashes into a tree and a brick wall, totaling it completely.

Apparently, the driver lost control over the car as he was trying to cross a narrow lane, but instantly spun out of control and crashed and spectators were left shocked.

According to reports, the driver was left in tears after damaging the expensive Lamborghini.

Watch Video

Due to the crash, the bonnet was crushed and the boot was completely smashed after he slammed into a tree, which prevented it from flipping and causing any serious damage.