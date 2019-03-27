Video: Naked man arrested after trying to board a plane

Web Desk: Commuters at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport were stunned after they spotted a naked man standing in a queue to board an aircraft.

Passengers were also shocked to see the man suddenly stripped off all his clothes and stood out calmly, waiting for the line to move ahead.

A video of the man was filmed by another passenger, and it’s now going viral.

The footage shows the man nonchalantly standing at the end of a line with his hands covering his genitals.

The video later showed the man being detained by the police and sitting on the floor in handcuffs.

According to local REN TV, the 38-year-old man was heard shouting that clothes make him less aerodynamic while the police tried to arrest him. “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” the channel quoted a fellow passenger as saying.

“After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalized in a medical facility. The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region,” the press service of the Interior Ministry said.