Voters advised to get register on CNIC address by March 31

RAWALPINDI: The voters have been advised to get registered on CNIC address by March 31 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the voters to make sure their votes are registered either at the present or permanent addresses mentioned in their CNICs.

According to District Election Commissioner (DEC), Malik Saleem Akhtar, earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced Feb 28 as the last date for getting addresses changed in the voter list.

The voters who want their votes to be registered on their temporary addresses or get it changed from their temporary to permanent addresses could avail the facility by the deadline which had been extended to March 31.

As per new election laws, a person will be considered to be resident of an electoral area mentioned in the CNIC. According to clause 27 of elections Act 2017, this can be either the temporary or permanent address given in the CNIC, he added.

The forms for correction/change of address tagged “form-21” are available on the ECP website or can be obtained from the office of district election commissioner in every district.

He informed that the proposed changes have become necessary as the sub-clause added to the provision to help hold July 25 general elections expired on December 31.

All such voters who would need to change their addresses will have to submit duly filled form-21 with the office of district election commissioner in person or through their authorized representative, he added.—APP