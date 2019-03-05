We value our relations with BBC news Urdu: GCOO Aaj News

KARACHI: Aaj News has been the beacon of neutrality and truthfulness for its audience for quite a long time now.

However, joining hands with BBC News Urdu cemented Aaj News legacy as the only non –bias news medium for all.

BBC Urdu’s ‘Sairbeen’ collaboration with Aaj News started a new era of awareness and knowledge for viewers.

Aaj News GCOO, Mr Shahab Zuberi while sharing his thoughts about the relationship with BBC Urdu said that,” We value our relation with BBC news Urdu. Viewers from Pakistan and around the world are getting unbiased news for the last 5 years.”