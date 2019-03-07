What happens to Pakistani boy whose parents killed in UAE crash

Web Desk: The presence of mind shown by a motorist after crashing his 4WD into a car helped save the life of a toddler, a top police official has said. The crash on March 2 claimed the lives of all the other occupants of the car – the boy’s parents and aunt, report Khaleej Times.

Two-year-old Mutaar Mohammed Fayaz survived the crash as he was small in size and the fact that the Arab driver of the 4WD promptly removed him from the wreckage. His parents, Fayaz Mohammed and Fayza, and aunt, Shamim, were killed in the crash on the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Fayaz had stopped his car in the speed lane of the road after it met with a minor mishap. Minutes later, the 4WD crashed into his car.

Major-General Mohammed Saif Al Zafin, assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police and chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said: “After the crash, the Arab driver rushed to the vehicle and picked the child from it. The toddler’s small size saved him from any fatal impacts as he was thrown off from his seat.”

Major-General Al Zafin added that the traffic prosecution would investigate if the Arab driver wasn’t paying attention when driving. If it is proven that he hadn’t, he would be penalised.

According to Gulf News, The uncle of the two-year-old Pakistani boy said that he would raise his nephew along with his own two children.

Mushataq Ahmad, 31, uncle of Mattar, said the boy will be discharged from Rashid Hospital on Thursday (March 7).