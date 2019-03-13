What this Hindu man did after eating beef by mistake?

Web Desk: Hindu man in New Zealand, Jaswinder ate beef mistakenly. He ate beef because of a mistake made by the store.

Jaswinder Paul requested that the supermarket fork up round-trip airfare to India so that he can come and purify his damaged soul.

Jaswinder Paul says Hinduism mandates that he now come back home and “do sacred things for four to six weeks, and be purified by priests”. “It’s a long process,” Paul told Stuff.co.nz, a local news website.

Paul’s fight with the supermarket dates back to September last year when he bought a package of “roast lamb”. According to Stuff.co.nz, Paul, who runs a barbershop, cooked the meat and ate it before realising it was actually beef and not lamb, that the label on it claimed.

And ever since, Paul said, his family has refused to talk to him.

Paul realised that he must cleanse his soul in order to “continue on [his] religious path”. And so, Paul approached the supermarket — Countdown in New Zealand’s Blenheim town — and asked them to fund his ‘yatra’ back home.

The supermarket apologised, put the error down to “mislabelling” and offered Paul a gift voucher, according to spokesperson for the supermarket who spoke to Stuff.co.nz.

But Paul refused, hopeful the supermarket would come to its senses and pay up the money needed for a cleansing trip back home. However, the supermarket did no such thing.

And now, according to Stuff.co.nz, Paul is considering knocking on a court’s door, even though he does not want to. “I don’t want to go to court against a big corporation. I just want to go home,” Paul said, adding that it may look like a “simple matter” but for him it is “very hard”.

“I know my society back from my home will not accept me with this breach of the religion’s conditions.”