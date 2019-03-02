WhatsApp to launch new feature for advanced searches

Web Desk: WhatsApp is testing an advanced search feature that will provide ease to users as they search through chats for important documents or photos, report Ndtv.

The giant messaging application is currently busy working on the advanced search tool and has launched it for iOS users to test before it is introduced officially throughout.

The feature is being tested in the beta version which allows users to search through photos, videos, GIFs, documents, audio files or links.

As mentioned, this feature is still under development and will roll out to all iOS beta app users in a future update. To join the WhatsApp Beta program on iOS, iPhone users will have to download the TestFlight app from the App Store and request a slot.