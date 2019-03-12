When a mother forgets her baby at the airport

Web Desk: Flights returned back and met an emergency landing after a mother on the flight forgot her baby on the ground.

According to Gulf News, the bizarre incident happened over the weekend when a Saudia plane returned to the airport after taking off as a passenger on board had forgotten her baby at the airport.

The flight was heading from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur, turned back after the Saudi mother told cabin crew that she had forgotten her baby on the boarding area at the terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

A video went viral on social media showing the pilot requesting permission to head back to the airport while talking to ATC operators – who were caught by surprise and were scampering around to figure out the protocol to be observed for such an incident.

“May God be with us. Can we come back or what?” the pilot was heard talking to an air traffic controller.

The operator, after taking the flight number, is heard asking another colleague about the protocol.

“This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.”