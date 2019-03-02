Who is the mysterious woman in Kim, Trump’s photo?

Web Desk: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump met in Hanoi to talk about nuclear deals. But, they abruptly ended their second summit meeting on Thursday after talks collapsed with the two leaders failing to agree on any step toward nuclear disarmament.

People are widely sharing an image of Donald Trump and Kim Jong on social media, in which a lady can be seen hiding. People were speculating about the mysterious woman, but now the mystery has solved.

She is Kim’s younger sister. This time Kim Jong-un is not travelling alone, but his younger sister is also travelling with him. Kim Yo Jong’s presence at the summit has been seemingly low-key, her appearance in a few action shots caught the attention of people.

Soon people started commenting on this photo, giving her the title – ‘Queen of photobomb’.

This is so far beyond parody. You couldn’t draw something more comical. — Adam Mount (@ajmount) February 28, 2019