Why Priyanka is a terrible wife to Nick?

Web Desk: Priyanka Chopra has recently let all her fans in a huge secret. The actress recently revealed that she is a terrible wife to husband Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, Priyanka appeared on the talk show The View where she spilt some secrets about her marriage.

The actress was asked if she cooks for Nick, to this Priyanka said that she doesn’t, which is why she feels is a terrible wife.

“He is from a good Southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense,” PC said, adding that the only thing she can cook is eggs and toast.

Nick had said, “When I told him I can’t cook, he said, “It’s alright babe, neither can I.”