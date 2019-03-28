Why teen chose to egg over the senator?



Web Desk: Australian Senator Anning was egged by a teen for blaming Muslim immigration for New Zealand mosque shooting.

In a video, a young boy can be seen smashed an egg over the senator’s head while he was talking against Muslims. The boy was slapped on his face by the shocked senator, in response before a fight breaks out.

The 17 years old young boy was arrested by the Victoria police in connection to the incident and was released later on being charged.

Just after the incident, the boy has become an internet sensation. In the first public appearance on Network 10’s The Project on Monday night, Connolly admitted that his actions were wrong and even revealed he has been called ‘Egg Boy’ since high school.