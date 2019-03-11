Web Desk: The smartphone is getting smarter and smarter. Some of the world’s first consumer-ready flexible screen phones are also debuting this year.

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X have also jumped into this business. There is a good chance more companies will also follow them later.

Foldable or bendable screen smartphones have definitely captured everyone’s attention as they’re innovative, offer something new in terms of design and re-imagine what smartphones can do.

Here are the reasons why you shouldn’t waste money on Foldable Screen phone

Easy to break

Smartphones don’t have any major moving parts, no slide-out keyboards, no pull-out antenna, no rows of buttons or keys. They aren’t like laptops, where two halves are held together by two or more hinges, that open and close like a door. But sadly they are, now with foldable screen phones.

Practically, it’s also introducing a structural weakness into the design, giving the phone an added reason to break.

Thick Design

The Samsung Galaxy Fold in folded mode definitely looks like a thick smartphone. The Huawei Mate X is a bit slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but still twice as thick compared to when it’s unfolded.

Lack of customized apps

In the foldable phones, the manufacturers will offer some apps that work flawlessly in both folded smartphone and unfolded tablet mode, but what about the larger Android ecosystem of apps? You won’t have a lot of third-party developers fine-tuning their apps for a foldable screen smartphone immediately. It will take time.

Expensive

Foldable smartphones are really expensive. Just look at the price tags of the Samsung Galaxy Fold (Rs 1.4 lakh IND) and Huawei Mate X (Rs 1.9 lakh IND). Foldable screen smartphones will be ultra-premium offerings, definitely not for everyone, at least for this year.