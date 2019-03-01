Will not attend OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says he will not participate in OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the joint session of the parliament in Islamabad today, he said, however, a lower level Pakistani delegation will attend in order to present Pakistan’s 19 resolutions that also include the human rights violations and persecution of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir. The delegation will also staunchly oppose any move to grant observer status to India at the OIC. He said India is neither a member of OIC nor it has any observer status to the group.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he contacted twice the OIC after the Pulwama incident to urge it to withdraw the invitation to Indian Minister for External Affairs. He said in his latest letter to the OIC last night, he regretted attending the forum if the invitation to India is not rescinded. The Foreign Minister said the letter was written after taking consent of the parliament.