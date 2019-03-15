Woman claims this talcum powder caused her cancer

Web Desk: A California Jury awarded $29 million (Rs 4,055,650,000 PKR) to a woman who said that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-powder-based products caused her cancer.

According to India Times, the verdict in California Superior Court in Oakland marks the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate facing more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide.

J&J said that lawyers for the woman had fundamentally failed to show it’s baby powder contains asbestos. The company didn’t provide further details during the trail.

“We respect the legal process and reiterate that jury verdicts are not medical, scientific or regulatory conclusions about a product,” J&J said in a statement on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.