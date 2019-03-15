Woman claims this talcum powder caused her cancer

Web Desk: A California Jury awarded $29 million (Rs 4,055,650,000 PKR) to a woman who said that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-powder-based products caused her cancer.
According to India Times, the verdict in California Superior Court in Oakland marks the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate facing more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide.
J&J said that lawyers for the woman had fundamentally failed to show it’s baby powder contains asbestos. The company didn’t provide further details during the trail.
“We respect the legal process and reiterate that jury verdicts are not medical, scientific or regulatory conclusions about a product,” J&J said in a statement on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was brought by Terry Leavitt, who said she used Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower, another powder containing talc sold by J&J in the past – in the 1960s and 1970s and was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2017.