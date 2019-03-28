Woman delivers twins just a month after first birth

Web Desk: A 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Arifa Sultana gave birth to healthy twins just 26 days after a first child was born prematurely.

Bangladeshi mother gave birth to a baby boy last month through normal delivery, but doctors missed the presence of a second uterus she had.

According to the gynecologist who treated the woman, Arifa didn’t realize that she was still pregnant with the twins. 26 days after her first baby she was brought to the hospital again and an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins, one boy, and one girl.

The young woman was then allowed to go home with her three healthy babies on Tuesday. The chief government doctor in Jessore, Dilip Roy said that he has not seen any case like this in his 30-year plus medical career.

He also questioned the actions of the hospital doctors for not detecting the second pregnancy.

Arifa belongs to a poor family, she said she was happy with the three children but felt concerned about how she would bring them up.

She revealed that her husband earns barely 6,000 taka ($70) a month as a laborer. She stated, “I don’t know how we will manage such a huge responsibility with this little amount.”

On the other hand, her husband Sumon Biswas said, “It was a miracle from Allah that all of my children are healthy. I will try my best to keep them happy.”