Woman in Afghanistan stoned to death for eloping

Web Desk: A young Afghan woman who was earlier married against wish, has been stoned to death by extremists after she was caught eloping with another man on Tuesday.

In a video, the woman named Rokhsahana, aged between 19 and 21, can be seen stoning in the ground as men almost causally hurl stones at her with sickening thuds.

Rokhsahana can be heard shouting the shahada, her voice growing increasingly high-pitched in the 30-second clip.

The incident took place a week ago in Ghalmeen.

Governor Seema Joyenda said, “Rokhsahana had been stoned to death by Taliban, local religious leaders and irresponsible armed warlords,” Joyenda said.

She condemned the stoning, calling on Kabul to take action to “clean the area”.

“This is the first incident in this area but will not be the last. Women in general have problems all over the country, but especially in Ghor… The man with whom she was eloping has not been stoned.”

Ghor police chief Mustafa Mohseni said that the incident happened in a Taliban-controlled area, and it was the first such incident of the year.