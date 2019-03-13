Woman is more likely to be step first on Mars

Web Desk: NASA got its first female astronaut in 1978, and now she has become the first female NASA astronaut to go into space.

The agency’s chief says its women have big things in their future and might become pioneers themselves.

In a recent appearance on a science and technology radio show, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine stated that the next person on the Moon is likely to be a woman. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. He also indicated he believes women will also be the first to set foot on Mars.

“It’s also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman,” he said in the chat. He’s not specified any reason for saying that though, just that he believes it.

It’s not surprising, given that NASA is about to have its first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station. So it’s certainly a possibility women will be the first to return to the Moon or go to Mars. The indication that it’s more likely than a male astronaut making the trip however is unexplained.

Among all of NASA’s currently active astronauts, less than a third are women. Two of those, Anne McClain and Christina Koch, are currently on the ISS and preparing for their spacewalk on March 29.

NASA is prioritizing a female captain for a future mission to the Moon or Mars, that’s a different story.