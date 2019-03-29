Woman wins lottery worth crore one month after losing her house

Web Desk: A woman LeAndra Clay, a resident of He, Lena-West Helena in Arkansas, lost her house in a fire. It was a devastating loss and we can only imagine how hard it must have been on her.

However, fate had something else in store for her.

Clay bought a lottery ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco in West Helena and ended up winning Rs 2.1 crore in a Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and 5 and she had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball number. And on top of everything, Clay decided to pay an additional dollar for a Power Play that multiplied her $50,000 prize by three!