Woman wins lottery worth crore one month after losing her house

Web Desk: A woman LeAndra Clay, a resident of He, Lena-West Helena in Arkansas, lost her house in a fire. It was a devastating loss and we can only imagine how hard it must have been on her.
However, fate had something else in store for her.
Clay bought a lottery ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco in West Helena and ended up winning Rs 2.1 crore in a Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and 5 and she had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball number. And on top of everything, Clay decided to pay an additional dollar for a Power Play that multiplied her $50,000 prize by three!
She expressed her happiness saying, “I first discovered that I was a winner Monday evening. Unfortunately, I couldn’t double check my ticket due to the fact that I don’t have electricity in the shed where I’ve been living since my house was destroyed by the fire.”
“I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed. I knew that God would bless me soon,” said Clay.
She is planning to purchase a house and a car with her winnings.