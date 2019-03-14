Wonder woman criticizes Israel PM’s conduct with Arabs

Web Desk: Israeli actress, Gal Gadot, best known as ‘Wonder Woman’ on Monday pushed back after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country belongs only to the Jewish people.

Israeli PM Netanyanhu and his Likud party have been accused of using scare tactics and demolishing Israel’s Arab population ahead of the April 9 elections, in a bid to motivate their right-wing base.

Her response came after her friend and fellow actor, Rotem Sela, defended the rights of Arab Israeli in response to comments from Israeli Culture Minister, Miri Regev, made about the role of Arab parties in Israeli’s elections next month.

Sela said she was angry after watching an interview with Miri Regev, a top minister for Netanyahu’s Likud party. “When will someone in this government convey to the public that Israel is a state of all its citizens and that all people were created equal?” Sela wrote. “Even the Arabs – believe it or not – are human beings and the Druze and the gays, by the way, and the lesbians and – shock – leftists.”

Apparently, the post caught Netanyahu’s eye, and he took the unusual step of answering her directly on Facebook:

“Dear Rotem Sela, I read what you wrote. First of all, an important correction: Israel is not a state for all its citizens. According to a basic law we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people — and the Jewish people only,” he wrote.