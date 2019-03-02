WWE superstars’ salaries unveiled

Web Desk: WWE superstars train for years, masses take interest in their life, just like other details, you just want to know how much do WWE talents paid to get into the ring?
Basically, wrestling’s highest-calibre athletes take home a significant base wage, but they also benefit from a percentage of merchandise sales.
They are flown on first class flights, stay in five-star hotels and use luxury rental cars, often at the expense of the company. They also get tidy bonuses when they headline a big event.
Brock Lesnar
According to a report, Brock Lesnar former UFC fighter earns an astonishing $12million-a-year as a base. He also receives a cool $500,000-per-main event appearance.
John Cena
Second on the list is fan favourite John Cena, who earns a whopping $8.5million per year. He has recently followed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson into Hollywood and makes a huge sum of money from there.
Like Lesnar, he is paid $500,000 for main event showings and also takes home five per cent of all merchandise sales.
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey signed a contract worth $1.5million a year when she joined at the start of 2018.
The WWE women’s champion has headlined a host of shows since joining and has taken home main event bonuses for her battles with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella.
WWE senior staff salaries
- riple H (Vice President of Live Events) – $1.1million + $1.65million (talent contract)
- Vince McMahon (Chief Executive Officer) – $2.4million
- George Barrios (Financial and Strategic Officer – $800,000
- Kevin Dunn (Producer) – $800,000
- Michael Luisi (WWE Studios President) – $70,000
WWE men base salaries
Figures from mid-2018