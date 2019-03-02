WWE superstars’ salaries unveiled

Web Desk: WWE superstars train for years, masses take interest in their life, just like other details, you just want to know how much do WWE talents paid to get into the ring?

Basically, wrestling’s highest-calibre athletes take home a significant base wage, but they also benefit from a percentage of merchandise sales.

They are flown on first class flights, stay in five-star hotels and use luxury rental cars, often at the expense of the company. They also get tidy bonuses when they headline a big event.

Brock Lesnar

According to a report, Brock Lesnar former UFC fighter earns an astonishing $12million-a-year as a base. He also receives a cool $500,000-per-main event appearance.

John Cena