Yasra Rizvi trolled for her ‘bad poetry’

Web Desk: You often witness Yasra Aziz on Facebook videos in which she can be seen reciting poetry. People often appreciate her. But she was recently under fire for her comments on Aurat March’s posters.

People were questioning her ability to actually sympathize with women. She was also being termed hypocritical.

It has become a trend on Twitter against her, #TweetLikeYasra!

People trolled her for her bad poetry.

کون کہتا ہے کہ موت آئی تو مر جاؤں گا

میں تو بھٹو ہوں سندھ نکل جاؤں گا#TweetLikeYasra — Mr Shelby ™ (@Farrukh_Shahzad) March 18, 2019

wo humsafar tha

magar bohot bara flirt tha #TweetLikeYasra — Zahra Khan (@zahrakhanali) March 18, 2019

Me: I truly love you and will do anything for you. She: OK. Bring my passport from the Saudi embassy in Ankara.#TweetLikeYasra — calar’s boy🗿 (@sukhera107) March 18, 2019

Yasra Rizvi is an actress who loves to make videos of poetry recitation and does so much nautanki. Aaj us ki shamat ayi hai, #TweetLikeYasra is the the trend. Poetry ki taangain torain, join the party. — Valar Dohaeris (@partisanofKhan) March 18, 2019

I hope that self-proclaimed poetess (dare I call her one) will learn some lesson, and refrain from posting her torturous videos on twitter.#TweetLikeYasra#SayNoToCheapPoetry — H (@TheLastMiIe) March 18, 2019