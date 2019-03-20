Zara Noor Abbas broke silence about being body shamed

Web Desk: Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani Diva who has been entertaining us with her amazing acting skills and beauty and has proved her self at a very young age.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a powerful message for all those who indulge in body shaming.

Abbas shared a collage of her original picture and photoshopped pictures where she said that the actress has been called ‘too big’ for people.

She wrote

Left : Photoshoped

Right : Original A shoot i did sometime ago. The people involved sent me this picture and i made a collage of it.

For the longest time I have heard people telling me that I am ‘ too broad ‘ or ‘ too big ‘ I was told: Sizes 4 and 6 SHOULD be my friends! I should go through body transforming surgery.

A very prestigious brand didn’t want to work with me because I was not ‘ petite ‘ This disturbed me a lot on different levels but one level so loathing that I stopped liking myself wearing anything. I began to question if it was all about how I looked and not about who I am at heart or if i am talented or not.

If I’d have carbs at dinner, I’d cry. If i’d have some chips to eat, people would tell to get rid of them because actresses and models dont eat. They have to look desirable. And ONLY skinny is desriable. If I had desserts, I’d hate myself later on and create an energy so negative that it effected me mentally.

Then one fine day, while this was taking a huge toll on me, I looked at myself and told myself what I always believed in. Being who you are. And who am I? I am a curvy woman. And I love myself. Take me as who I am or else don’t bother at all. I will never change myself for what you think I should be.

#ShameonBodyShaming

In an elaborated post, Zara has shared that she’s been called “too big” or “too broad” by brands and had a label refuse to work with her because she’s not petite.

Here is how Social Media users reacted: