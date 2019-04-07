PM directs Information Minister to apprise masses about misdeeds of previous Govts

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to apprise the masses about economic misdeeds of previous governments due to which country is facing hardships.

Talking to Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him in Islamabad on Sunday, he said share the details with public, who are facing price hike and foreign debt, through media and expose those who are misleading the nation.

Prime Minister said previous governments should be asked about sixty billion dollars debt in last ten years.

He said money laundering and keeping properties on other’s names will be discouraged through new rules and regulations devised by the government.

Imran Khan said money laundering would have been eliminated from the country if Hudaibiya case was decided on merit.

He said NRO given to Sharif family by the then President Pervez Musharaf affected the decision.

Prime Minister said unfortunately NRO in Hudaibiya case was used as a model in other cases of money laundering.