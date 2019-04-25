Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail extended till May 8

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday extended the interim bail of Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till May 8.

The court has also barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader during the bail period.

Let it be known that Hamza Shahbaz is being interrogated by the anti-corruption watchdog in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani (clean water) and money laundering cases.

The Lahore High Court had earlier extended the interim bail of Hamza Shahbaz till April 25.

The LHC had also granted pre-arrest bail to Hamza Shahbaz for 10 days against Rs10 million surety bonds on a petition he had filed to refrain the NAB from arresting him.—NNI