5 Indian soldiers killed in Pak Army’s retaliatory firing at LoC

Five Indian soldiers were reportedly killed and many injured, when Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts.
According to ISPR, Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of Line of Control( LOC) targeting civil population. 6 citizens including a woman and 4 children were injured. The injured have been evacuated to hospital.
Those injured include :–Shabnam W/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 35 years-Kashan S/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 13 years-Faizan S/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 6 years-Nisah D/O Shafique, age 14 years-Asifa D/O Shafique, age 10 years, residents of village Serian and- Shahid Hussain S/O Muhammad Hussain, age 28 years, resident of village Chafar