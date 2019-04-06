6 civilians including women and children injured in Indian firing at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of Line of Control( LOC) targeting civil population. 6 citizens including a woman and 4 children were injured. The injured have been evacuated to hospital.

Those injured include :–Shabnam W/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 35 years-Kashan S/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 13 years-Faizan S/O Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 6 years-Nisah D/O Shafique, age 14 years-Asifa D/O Shafique, age 10 years, residents of village Serian and- Shahid Hussain S/O Muhammad Hussain, age 28 years, resident of village Chafar

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts undertaking the fire. Reports of 5 Indian soldiers killed and many injured.