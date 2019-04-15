ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court will conduct hearing tomorrow in mega money laundering and fake accounts case against PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused.

Registrar Accountability Court and Assistant Commissioner held a meeting on Monday to review the security arrangements around the judicial complex during the proceedings.

It has been decided that no irrelevant person would be allowed to enter judicial complex during hearing and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured in this regard. However, media persons would be given access to the court room.