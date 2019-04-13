Action underway against elements behind Quetta blast: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday vowed that terrorists involved in deadly Quetta blast on Friday will be brought to book.

Visiting the camp where people are staging a sit-in against the blast, Kamal said the provincial government shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the blast.

He said terrorists were a collective enemy of all, and not just a particular tribe or a province.

The Balochistan CM said those involved in terror activities countrywide would be dealt with an iron hand.—INP