Advisor to PM Usman Dar called on BISP chairperson

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Sania Nishtar to discuss various youth-focused initiatives, especially poverty graduation programme for the rural and marginalized youth.

During the meeting, Usman Dar apprised Dr. Sania Nishtar about the government plan of National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) that envisages six core thematic areas including Mainstreaming of Marginalized Youth, Employment and Economic Empowerment, Civic Engagement, Social Protection, Health & Well being, and Youth-Focused Institutional reforms for the socio-economic development of youth in the country.

It was decided in the meeting that both PMYP and “Ehsas” teams would work together to devise an effective strategy in this regard through financial inclusion.

Moreover, it was decided that Kamyab Jawan and Ehsas Programmes would be aligned to ensure a substantial impact for social engagement and economic empowerment of youth in different sectors of economy.