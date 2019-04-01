Afridi visits passport office, suspends absent staffers

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday visited Kohat passport office and suspended absent staffers from the duty.

He also suspended those employees who used to leave office before their duty hours and initiated an inquiry against assistant director of the regional office, a press release said.

The apathetic approach of public servants would not be tolerated, he said adding every government employee would be accountable to the public in ‘Naya Pakistan’ envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked the officials to work diligently during their working hours.

He said efforts were underway to bring the country at par with the developed countries of the world. —APP