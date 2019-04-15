Air Chief lays foundation stone of PAF Airmen Academy in Karachi

KARACHI: Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan laid the foundation stone of PAF Airmen Academy at PAF Base Korangi Creek in Karachi today.

To mark this historic event, a ceremony was held, in which Air Chief unveiled the plaque of this unique institution.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has always focused on imparting quality training to the airmen, who are considered to be the backbone of PAF human resource.

He said existing airmen training model needed revamping to make it at par with PAF Academy Asghar Khan, which is a premier training institution of officers’ cadre.

He said in this centralized institution, airmen of various trades and expertise would be trained in technical and non technical disciplines under one umbrella.

He reiterated his resolve of making it a reputed institution which would also offer quality training to the airmen from friendly air forces.

High ranking civil and defence forces officers and a large number of PAF personnel attended the ceremony.