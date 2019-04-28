Air strike hits Tripoli as eastern Libyan forces send warship to oil port

TRIPOLI, Libya (Reuters) – Air strikes hit the Libyan capital late on Saturday as eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar pursued a three-week campaign to take Tripoli and also confirmed for the first time they had dispatched a warship to an oil port.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) force of Haftar, which is allied to a parallel government, has repeatedly flown air strikes since starting an offensive three weeks ago to take the capital held by the internationally recognized government.

The offensive has exacerbated chaos in Libya since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, threatens to disrupt oil supplies, boost migration across the Mediterranean to Europe and scupper U.N. plans for an election to end rivalries between rival administrations in east and west.

The Tripoli forces have pushed back the LNA on the ground in some southern suburbs in recent days. A suspected drone could be heard for almost one hour and half followed by at least eight loud explosions, witnesses said. Anti-aircraft fire could be heard.

Reuters was unable to establish with certainty whether an aircraft or drone was behind the strikes though residents reported a humming sound similar to unmanned aircraft.

Supporters of the Tripoli government had blamed a UAE drone for previous air strikes. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have helped Haftar, a former Gaddafi general, in the past with air strikes when he was gradually taking control of the east.

Both countries have in past years provided the LNA with military equipment such as helicopters, even building an air base, previous U.N. reports have said, helping Haftar turn into a major player in Libya.—Reuters