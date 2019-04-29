Alice Wells, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Visiting senior US diplomat Alice Wells called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Alice Wells said the United States supports all policies aimed at bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said both countries needed to work to create an environment to move forward for the mutual benefits of the two sides. He referred to the sacrifices rendered by the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan while fighting the war on terror and said that both countries had shared concern about militancy and extremism.