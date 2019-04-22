Anti-polio drops allegedly make 40 children ill in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Residents of Mashokhel area of Peshawar on Monday took their children to Mashokhel hospital as around forty children allegedly fell ill after they were administered anti-polio vaccine.

According to the details around 1000 children were brought to the three major hospitals of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Kamran Afridi said that the vaccination was not expired and that it cannot cause reaction. School administration scuffled with the polio workers when they arrived at the school for vaccination, he told.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken notice of the incident and directed to launch investigation into the matter.