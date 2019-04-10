Aramco’s new bonds inch up in early trade: sources

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco’s newly issued dollar-denominated bonds inched up on Wednesday, with longer-dated paper outperforming, sources familiar with the matter said.

The company on Tuesday issued $12 billion worth of paper, disappointing much of the over $100 billion in demand.

Of the five tranches, the $3 billion 30-year bonds were the best performers, up by slightly over 1 cent, the sources said, while shorter-dated paper made more modest gains.

The sources said there would be a clearer picture of the bonds’ performance once markets in London and New York open later on Wednesday—-Reuters